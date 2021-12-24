Integration with other devices, apps to be reviewed after pilot

We thank Mr Prakash Menon for his feedback (Why allow only latest HPB-issued tracker to log data for sleep-tracking challenge?, Dec 21).

Currently, Fitbit trackers issued by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to Health Insights Singapore participants can be used to clock steps and moderate-to vigorous-intensity physical activity (MVPA) duration in the National Steps Challenge.

The integration of such third-party applications and devices started in the second season of the Challenge in 2016.

We have since included five partners in our app integration for the tracking of physical activity.

The Sleep Challenge is still at a pilot stage that has been introduced only in Season 6.

Hence, we have taken a prudent approach in rolling out the challenge on HPB-issued fitness trackers first, among a segment of participants - those who have completed the steps reward tiers in past seasons.

Similar to how we have gradually scaled up the steps and MVPA components over the seasons, the intent is to review the Sleep Challenge pilot findings at the end of Season 6 before scaling it up and making provisions for integration with other sleep-tracking devices or applications.

We thank our participants for their interest in the National Steps Challenge, and we encourage everyone, with or without any sleep-tracking devices, to have at least seven hours of sleep each day for better overall health.

Alice Ong

Deputy Director, Physical Activity and Weight Management

Health Promotion Board