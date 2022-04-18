Sleep deprivation

Too many distractions in tech-rich society

Sleep deprivation is extremely common in teens. Of course, too much homework or studying is a common reason teenagers give for sacrificing sleep.

The desire to achieve academic excellence is a good thing, but I do think sleep is just as important.

One of the more significant reasons for insufficient sleep is a person's lack of self control or discipline. This is especially so in today's technologically rich society where distractions such as social media, streaming platforms and many other stimulating and addictive online activities play a big part in our lives.

These distractions can affect the time management of teens, affecting their priorities and pushing important tasks such as homework to the last minute.

Even if teachers were to reduce the amount of homework given to students, without proper time management and discipline, the vicious circle of sleep deprivation would not be broken.

Lauren Fong, 15

Secondary 4student

