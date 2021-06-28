Skin rash appeared after first dose, can I go for the second jab?

I would like to seek some clarity from the Ministry of Health (MOH) regarding Covid-19 vaccinations, as I have failed to contact anyone there through the advertised telephone numbers.

I received my first Pfizer vaccine dose on March 16.

Two weeks later, I developed a rash on my hands. The rash may or may not have been related to the vaccine I received.

I applied a steroid cream and by the time of the second dose on April 7, the rash had subsided. I informed the doctor and showed him the photographs I had taken.

He declined to administer the second dose, suspecting that the rash might be an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

I took no further action until MOH began advertising that those with a history of severe cutaneous adverse reactions can now take the mRNA vaccines.

Even so, I was still worried, and discussed my situation with an infectious diseases consultant who advised me that I could receive the second vaccine dose.

He said the vaccination centre most likely would not give me the Pfizer vaccine again, but use an alternative such as the Moderna or Sinovac vaccine.

The next day, I went to a community club vaccination centre administering the Moderna vaccine. I was again denied the second vaccine dose, based on the rash I had.

The doctor on duty said that before I can receive the second dose, I need to consult an immunologist at Singapore General Hospital first, and he filled up a referral form for me.

Several minutes later, the manager of the vaccination centre asked me to return the referral form because it was a mistake to refer me to the immunologist.

The manager said only people who are allergic to vaccines administered before mRNA vaccines were available are to be referred to the immunologist.

People who may have developed an allergy to an mRNA vaccine are not to be referred but are to have the vaccination deferred, until MOH issues further guidelines on the matter.

There seems to be multiple interpretations of this vaccine policy, and I would appreciate it if MOH can clarify this matter.

Lai Chan See (Dr)