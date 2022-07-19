Investigate how lapses were able to happen

That a five-member syndicate could so easily outsmart SkillsFuture Singapore and fraudulently secure nearly $40 million is mind-boggling (SkillsFuture scam: Key player jailed for 14 years, 4 months, July 16).

While it is heartening to know that the culprits have been caught and now have to serve lengthy jail terms for their crimes, it must be noted that only some $18.6 million has been recovered.

The use of shell companies to pose as training providers and applicants and lodge fake claims that went undetected seems to indicate a failure of SkillsFuture's authentication process.

The root causes must be identified and eliminated. Relying on taking legal action against those who steal public funds is unsatisfactory since stolen funds often cannot be fully recovered.

In addition, officials should be held accountable for any failure to discharge their duties or negligence to safeguard public funds. They have a fiduciary duty of care to the public.

I urge the Auditor-General's Office to conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to such fraudulent acts and to flag other possible fraud cases.

Ang Ah Lay