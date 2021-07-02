SkillsFuture monitors course quality through surveys

We refer to Mr Luo Siao Ping's letter, "Feedback on subsidised training courses needs looking into", on June 23.

We thank Mr Luo for his feedback and have also separately clarified with him that we responded to his feedback on March 24, 2021. The training provider has also taken on-board his feedback.

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) places emphasis on the quality of courses that we support.

We collect trainees' feedback through surveys on the last day of training.

Feedback is also obtained through an outcomes survey six months after the training is completed.

The survey results are shared with training providers to let them improve their course offerings and are also used by SSG to review our training partners.

SSG values feedback from participants at any point of their training.

Feedback is shared with the training providers especially where it pertains to course administration matters like the scheduling of lessons.

This enables SSG and the training providers to promptly assess the course conduct and training experience, and make improvements where needed at appropriate junctures.

Tracy Lee

Director, Industry Development Division 2

SkillsFuture Singapore