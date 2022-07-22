Some courses for seniors will still be eligible

We thank Ms Rachel Tan Wee Cho for her feedback (Will some courses for seniors be affected by changes to SkillsFuture funding?, July 16).

The changes in funding requirements by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) are intended to raise the relevance of courses to learners' employment and employability outcomes, and to enterprises' efforts in job redesign and business transformation.

At the same time, we recognise that some courses have important social objectives. SSG will work with organisations such as the National Silver Academy and People's Association to identify such courses for seniors. They will continue to be eligible for SkillsFuture Credit, even if they are non-certifiable.

Toh Swee Chien

Director, Public Engagement Division

SkillsFuture Singapore