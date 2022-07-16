Will some courses for seniors be affected?

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing announced that workers will no longer get SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) subsidies for most non-certifiable courses from 2024 (Funding to be removed from non-certifiable SkillsFuture courses to better fund quality ones from 2024, July 5).

Such courses now comprise about 7 per cent of courses funded by SSG.

SSG gave examples of courses which would continue to be available, such as those on caregiving, mindfulness for healthy ageing, dementia care, baking and gardening.

My concern is for other courses targeted at seniors, such as those on dance, music, and arts and craft to keep the elderly engaged and occupied.

These courses also generate revenue for social, non-profit organisations like the National Silver Academy and the Society for Wings to cover their operational expenses and funding for charitable activities.

Often the demand is high and there is always a long registration wait list but class size is limited due to the space constraints in the centres. Would such courses be classified as non-certifiable for SkillsFuture credits in 2024?

Rachel Tan Wee Cho