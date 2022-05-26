I am fortunate to have attended some productive and interesting SkillsFuture courses.

A group fitness instructor course, for example, helped me get a job as a coach.

People should make use of their SkillsFuture credits. Some working adults have taken courses to fuel their passion in areas such as cooking, flower arrangement and photography. Others have used courses as a refresher to refine their skill sets.

I think training providers should offer incentives for completing their courses. Whether it is a certificate of completion, discounts for subsequent courses, club membership or a send-off party, these gestures make a participant feel prouder of his achievements.

Hannah Chua Hui Zhen