Give SME employees subsidised rates

In the past five years, the Government has launched many initiatives and incentives under SkillsFuture Singapore to encourage nationwide learning and development, from a SkillsFuture Credit top-up to various subsidies for workers.

Many Singaporeans have benefited, and grown both professionally and personally.

However, more must be done. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often face challenges in attracting and retaining young local talent, and one reason for this is the absence of a talent development culture.

Young Singaporeans who choose to develop their careers with local SMEs often find that there is little support for skills training.

They are told that the budget is insufficient, or that training outside their existing job scope cannot be justified.

This is at odds with how Singaporeans are encouraged to learn new skills and be receptive to career switches.

As the cost of paying for one's own training can be daunting, perhaps SME employees could be given subsidised rates to push them to develop new skills and gain new perspectives.

The benefits would extend beyond their current job, as they could bring added value to the future organisations they join, and they could also mentor younger staff.

This would reflect the essence of sustainable employment, crucial to Singapore where people are the greatest assets.

Jael Ng Ga Aik