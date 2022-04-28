Singlit

Kudos to Aesop for its support

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I visited the Aesop stores at VivoCity and Marina Bay Sands last Friday.

Instead of bottles of skincare products, the shelves were filled with books written by local female authors such as Josephine Chia and Verena Tay.

There were long queues at both outlets as shoppers looked through the shelves for a free book to bring home.

As a newly published author, I appreciate the initiative taken by Aesop to promote Singapore literature and am heartened to see the strong support from local readers.

On behalf of the local authors and publishers who are disappointed by the closure of Kinokuniya at Jem, thank you, Aesop.

Vicky Chong Cheng Yee

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 28, 2022, with the headline Kudos to Aesop for its support. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top