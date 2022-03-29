Used sparingly for better engagement

We thank Mr Tan Kim Hock for his letter, "Use of Singlish in anti-scam pamphlet inappropriate" (March 23).

We use Singlish in public service communications sparingly, and only when we can better engage certain segments of the population in Singlish rather than standard English.

In this instance, as scams continue to be a serious concern for Singapore, we felt we could reach a wider community by using familiar Singlish catchphrases.

We hoped to make our messages on scams more relatable and easily understood by Singaporeans.

Scammers' tactics evolve constantly. The National Crime Prevention Council and Singapore Police Force have to explore various means to warn Singaporeans, to reduce the chances of them falling prey to scammers.

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force

Tan Pang Yong

Senior Manager

National Crime Prevention Council (Secretariat)