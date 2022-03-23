Use in anti-scam pamphlet inappropriate

I received an anti-scam pamphlet in the mail a few days ago.

It was produced by the Singapore Police Force, the Tote Board and the National Crime Prevention Council. The pamphlet was printed in the four official languages.

On reading the English version, I was surprised to see that it was littered with Singlish.

In particular, the line "Strangers want to friend you?" caught my eye.

Why was there a need to use Singlish in the pamphlet?

If it was meant to be light-hearted, it is in bad taste. Scamming is a serious matter; it deserves to be discussed in a serious tone.

The use of Singlish in the pamphlet undercuts efforts to raise the standard of English in Singapore.

Tan Kim Hock