Singapore's response gentlemanly and firm

When the whole world is sympathising with the plight of the common man in India, which is facing the ravages of Covid-19, it is baffling that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that a dangerous coronavirus strain affecting children originated in Singapore and that flights from the Republic need to be stopped.

The reaction from Singapore has been gentlemanly, swift, polite and firm, stating clearly that the virus strain originated in India.

Singapore also took a mature stand that there will be no disruption of aid to India.

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar was quick to say Mr Kejriwal's statement was irresponsible and did not represent India's views (MFA disappointed at Delhi chief minister's remarks on virus strain, May 20).

During these challenging times, I hope that everyone will be responsible for his words and actions.

Haneef Jafar Sadiq