Singapore's pledge to phase out coal use is uninspiring

  • Published
    1 hour ago

While all efforts to combat global warming are, of course, welcome, I wonder whether Singapore's commitment to phasing out the use of coal by 2050 lacks a little ambition (Singapore pledges to phase out coal use by 2050, Nov 5).

Before the opening of a plant on Jurong Island in 2013 that burned coal, Singapore already used little to no coal, and even after the plant became operational, only around 1 per cent of Singapore's electricity is generated with coal.

If Singapore wishes to show its commitment to a world that is more carbon-efficient, then setting a goal of reducing coal from 1 per cent to zero over 29 years doesn't send a particularly inspiring message.

Stuart Bygrave

