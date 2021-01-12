Covid-19

Forum: Singaporeans should contribute to Covax initiative

A dose of Covid-19 vaccine being prepared at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital on Jan 9, 2021.
A dose of Covid-19 vaccine being prepared at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital on Jan 9, 2021.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
  • Published
    1 hour ago

I am heartened that Singapore will contribute US$5 million (S$6.6 million) to the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) Facility to ensure that lower-income countries will have access to Covid-19 vaccines.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the world "cannot accept a world in which the poor and marginalised are trampled by the rich and powerful in the stampede for vaccines".

In the struggle between the haves and the have-nots, the latter will lose if help is not made available to them.

Perhaps the citizens here can also chip in and have a campaign to canvass support for this worthy cause.

Let us donate and show the poor countries of the world that we care.

Singaporeans have been known to be generous people. I believe we still are.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 12, 2021, with the headline 'Singaporeans should contribute to Covax initiative'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 