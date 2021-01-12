Forum: Singaporeans should contribute to Covax initiative

I am heartened that Singapore will contribute US$5 million (S$6.6 million) to the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) Facility to ensure that lower-income countries will have access to Covid-19 vaccines.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the world "cannot accept a world in which the poor and marginalised are trampled by the rich and powerful in the stampede for vaccines".

In the struggle between the haves and the have-nots, the latter will lose if help is not made available to them.

Perhaps the citizens here can also chip in and have a campaign to canvass support for this worthy cause.

Let us donate and show the poor countries of the world that we care.

Singaporeans have been known to be generous people. I believe we still are.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip