Singaporeans need to do their part to shore up cyber defences

Russia's cyber attacks against Ukraine's government and commercial systems just before the declaration of war have solidified cyber warfare as an essential weapon deployed during full-scale invasions.

Singaporeans should never take Singapore's currently peaceful environment for granted. Everything painstakingly built up since 1965 can be destroyed gradually or even overnight through complacency and an "it's not my responsibility" mentality.

Conflict can be at different levels. No flying bullets does not mean all is well.

Everyone has a role to play in giving any potential aggressor, whether it is a state or criminal organisation, as hard a time as possible when it tries to gain access to our personal and organisational systems.

Many cyber breaches occur when people are targeted through different channels such as e-mail and social media, because attackers know the easiest way into an organisation is through anyone with the mindset of "security is the IT department's job, not mine".

Thus, employees should collectively ask their employers to provide proper end-user security training on how to operate more securely. And employers should recognise that training employees how to operate securely can only benefit their businesses in the long run.

Everything else flows from there.

The world is getting increasingly treacherous. Singaporeans need to realise that everyone can be equally targeted in cyberspace as part of any attack by a foreign aggressor, and that the country's cyber defence isn't the responsibility of the Government alone.

Julian Ho