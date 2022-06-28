Singaporeans need to change eating habits to boost food security

I agree with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that Singaporeans need to adjust our eating habits and food preferences in this difficult time (S'pore has expected food supply issues since Covid-19, has been diversifying: PM, June 27).

With food-producing countries announcing bans on their food exports, Singapore, being a net food importer, has had to accept paying higher prices and at the same time diversify our food sources.

But diversification of food supply sources may not be sufficient for us to have food security. Singaporeans need to adapt and change our eating habits.

So instead of demanding "fresh" or "chilled" meat, we must be willing to adjust our expectations and accept frozen meat.

Frozen fish - both whole and in the form of fillets - is as nutritious as fresh fish, yet much cheaper. Using liquefied egg is a great alternative to whole eggs.

Consuming frozen food products decreases waste and takes advantage of seasonal bounties to spread the availability of food throughout the year.

Going on a vegetarian diet may not be a popular choice for most people. But technology breakthroughs have given the world plant-based, vegan meat alternatives that can be cooked and taste like meat.

I am glad to know that around 20 companies developing lab-grown meat and plant-based protein have set up in Singapore, which is fast becoming Asia's most important food-technology hub.

I hope that more funds can be ploughed into these areas so that Singapore will not be held hostage if countries impose more curbs on their food exports in the future.

We should also incentivise our students to take up courses on food technology to develop new food-related initiatives.

To have a full stomach is more important than demanding a luxurious spread of food choices.

Singaporeans' willingness to accept alternatives to the usual food products could carry us a long way towards more food security.

Foo Sing Kheng