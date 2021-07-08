Singapore Prison Service has come a long way

As a former prison officer who was with the service for 32 years, I am delighted that the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year (S'pore Prison Service's 75-year history a saga of wartime horrors and peacetime rehabilitation, July 5).

The SPS has come a long way from the time Singapore inherited the prisons from the British in the 1960s.

Today, the prisons and drug rehabilitation centres (DRCs) are centralised in Changi and have high-tech facilities and advanced security. But in those days, there were at least 14 institutions spread all over Singapore, with poor facilities and inadequate security.

Mr A. Muthucumarasamy told The Sunday Times that when he was a prison officer in the 1970s, he played football with inmates ('We played football with inmates', July 4).

For rehabilitation to be more effective, the prison officers cannot remain aloof, but must get involved with the inmates' activities to understand them better, like a teacher.

To be a good prison officer, a tertiary education and a strong physique are not enough. One must have passion, empathy and the innate desire and love to serve fellow human beings who have fallen.

In the SPS, the emphasis is on rehabilitation. Singapore has a small population with limited talents. Hence every person in the prisons and DRCs is important, and would be able to contribute to the economic growth of Singapore when released from custody.

But at the same time, the SPS is fully aware that proper rehabilitation cannot take place without tight security in place. Therefore, it places equal importance on security as well.

The SPS has come a long way to be one of the best prisons and DRCs in the world. While the current prison officers have tenaciously built on the legacies of their predecessors, the latter should be remembered and their contributions appreciated when celebrating the 75th anniversary.

Pavithran Vidyadharan