Pros and cons to marrying later

For most things in life, waiting and becoming more prepared for something will help one achieve more successful outcomes. But this may not always be the case when it comes to marriage.

Later marriages lead to a delay in family formation and tend to result in families having fewer children.

It has been reported that between 2010 and 2020, among citizens aged 25 to 29 years, singlehood rates increased from about 75 per cent to 82 per cent for males, and from 54 per cent to 69 per cent for females (Fewer S'poreans marrying and having children: Population census, June 16, 2021).

The median age at first marriage was slightly above 30 for grooms and 29 for brides, and median age at first birth was 31 for women.

People who wait till their 30s and beyond to get married may find it difficult to find a partner. They have their own career, home and support systems settled, and see less need to share their life with a companion.

They may have unusual quirks and poor interpersonal relationships, which make them less successful at courtship.

They also "face a pool of potential spouses that has been winnowed down to exclude the individuals most predisposed to succeed at matrimony", according to Professor Nicholas Wolfinger of the University of Utah, who specialises in family and consumer studies and sociology.

Nevertheless, there is a bright side to delaying marriage.

Individuals may take the time to complete their education and establish their career. This makes them more mature and able to put their best foot forward when starting a family. They will have the time and energy to focus on bringing up their children.

These people may also want to enjoy the freedom of singlehood and take their time to know their partner, rather than compromise and enter a marriage early.

Ultimately, a successful marriage is not defined by whether one marries young or old. What is key is approaching marriage with selfless devotion and maturity. A little support from family and friends also goes a long way.

Hannah Chua Hui Zhen