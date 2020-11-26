Singapore has done a good job

The fear of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many countries to allow cargo to be handled in their harbours, but restrict or disallow the disembarking of crew.

This practice may seem harsh but we cannot discount the fear felt by countries fighting the virus spread.

Singapore, being an important and vital sea hub in the region, has been quick to update the procedures to handle crew disembarkation and crew change much needed for the shipping industry and international trade.

Singapore has shown the maritime business how things can be effectively managed without hampering the ongoing fight against Covid-19 (S'pore's crew-change practices hailed as model for other ports, Nov 15).

There are now between 500 and 600 crew changes daily, compared with 800 before Covid-19 struck, and people in the field of international maritime risk management see Singapore as a reference point.

It may take much longer to return to normalcy, and the shipping industry needs support in vital operations.

The virus has thrown everything out of gear, but Singapore has risen to the occasion and is a beacon of hope for the whole world.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar