Singapore can play big role in distribution of Covid-19 vaccine

  • Published
    36 min ago

When I read the news that a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing trials, I was elated.

Looking ahead, I feel that if this vaccine is the "chosen one", in the near term, there will be a huge logistical demand to transport the vaccine, at extremely low temperature, across the world.

I hope Singapore Airlines can seize this opportunity to relook its cargo capabilities and to retrofit its cargo area to meet this cold-temperature requirement. There must be an urgent dialogue with all major aircraft makers to rebuild every plane's cargo area and set a new industry standard.

Lastly, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National University of Singapore should collaborate with hospitals around the world, to build cheap and efficient ultra-cold storage facilities to house the vaccines.

We must get ready for phase three of Singapore's reopening. Stop moaning about the inconvenience of wearing a mask or not having bigger social gatherings.

We must embrace the next crucial phase: distribution of the vaccine.

This is the moment that Singapore can play a big role on the global stage.

Colin Ong Tau Shien

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 12, 2020, with the headline 'Singapore can play big role in distribution of Covid-19 vaccine'. Print Edition | Subscribe
