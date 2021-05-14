Simplify process for the elderly

I read with interest about Health Minister Gan Kim Yong encouraging the elderly to get the Covid-19 vaccine (TTSH cluster: 9 fully vaccinated cases had mild to no symptoms, May 5). I think we could encourage seniors to get vaccinated by making the process more convenient.

My own parents, who are both above the age of 70, had to wait till April 21 before getting the vaccine, which was much later than when most people from their age group received it.

They also had to get the jab in Pasir Ris, which is quite far from their home.

From early March, my parents made multiple trips to Tampines East Community Centre to ask to get the jab at Tampines Hub, or at the CC itself when it was designated a vaccination centre, as these places were closer to their home. But their requests were rejected.

My folks also went to Tampines Hub to try and ask that they get the jab there, but to no avail.

Even on the day of the vaccine appointment, there was confusion over the appointment venue - Pasir Ris polyclinic. They learnt that the clinic is located in Pasir Ris East CC, and they had some trouble in finding their way to the actual vaccination venue.

If my parents encountered such inconveniences, I am sure some other elderly Singaporeans also met similar issues.

More so if they don't have children or grandchildren to help them navigate this digital world.

Lock Chee Wee