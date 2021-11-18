SIA went the extra mile

I am a senior citizen who uses a wheelchair.

On Nov 6, I was booked to travel to Singapore from Dubai on SQ 495.

As my wife and I made our way through the crowded departure hall to the Singapore Airlines (SIA) counter with my son-in-law pushing the baggage trolley, an SIA ground crew member with a list in her hand called to me.

She took me through to the check-in counter 15 minutes earlier than the scheduled opening time, and helped the staff go through my health documents and vaccination certificates.

There was even a wheelchair waiting for me.

I was amazed. Thank you, Singapore Airlines.

Mohamed Sulaiman Shah Jahan