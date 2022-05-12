Unprecedented volume of inquiries affected customer service

We refer to Mr Francis Edwin Nevis' letter, "SIA customer service standards far from expected" (May 11).

Singapore Airlines (SIA) apologises to Mr Nevis for his experience at our service centre in Ion Orchard, as well as the difficulty in getting through to our call centre. We have since contacted Mr Nevis to assist him.

Over the last six months, there have been multiple changes to immigration requirements around the world as countries adjusted their border control measures. This resulted in significant uncertainty for travellers, some of whom have had to make multiple changes to their travel plans in response.

This has led to an unprecedented volume of inquiries at our virtual contact centres, as well as our customer service centre in Ion Orchard. Calls to our contact centres, for example, were at 130 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels last month, even though the SIA Group was operating only at around 50 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 passenger capacity.

We have rolled out multiple measures to manage this situation. For example, staffing levels at our contact centres are now higher than pre-Covid-19 levels, and we continue to hire and train more staff to better support our customers.

To manage the high number of walk-in queries at our service centre in Ion Orchard, we have enhanced our queue system and offer call-backs from customer service agents.

We are prioritising customers with urgent inquiries, especially those whose flights are departing within 72 hours, while taking steps to reduce the backlog.

We also have various self-service options available via our website and the SingaporeAir mobile app, and we would encourage all customers to use those first. If self-service options are unavailable, customers may fill in the Assistance Request Form on our website and a customer service representative will be in touch to assist them at the earliest possible time.

Singapore Airlines apologises to all customers for any inconvenience and delays during this time. We would like to reassure them that we are doing everything possible to resolve these issues, enhance our service operations and provide better assistance to our customers.

We sincerely appreciate and never take for granted their continued patience and support.

Marvin Tan

Senior Vice-President

Customer Services and Operations

Singapore Airlines