Customer service standards far from expected

I recently flew to Jakarta on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight, and was glad to find that the company's high service standards have not dropped.

However, trying to call SIA's call centre or send a query using its online forms results in a very different experience.

On the phone, I was put on hold for a very long time. I was pleasantly surprised, though, that yesterday I was put on hold for less than five minutes.

As for the query I submitted online on April 19, I received a standard response informing me that SIA is "overwhelmed" and that I could expect a reply in 15 days. It has been more than three weeks and I have yet to hear from SIA.

When I visited SIA's service centre, I had to join a long queue and the way in which I was screened made me feel like an unwanted guest.

This has been going on for months, and is probably going to get worse as travel picks up.

This is really unbecoming of our highly reputable national airline.

Aren't there service standards that SIA has to meet?

Francis Edwin Nevis