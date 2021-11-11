Shuttlers an inspiration

Congratulations to badminton player Loh Kean Yew for his win and astounding performances at the just-ended Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500.

His ranking of 39th in the world did not deter him, and he confidently beat much higher-ranked opponents.

He is an inspiration to many young Singaporeans and, at 24, has a bright future ahead.

In him, Singapore has another world badminton star in the making in the likes of the late Wong Peng Soon.

Kudos too to Yeo Jia Min for coming in second in the same championship in the women's singles finals.

Singapore is proud of both of them.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak