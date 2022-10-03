Showcase events quarterly to sustain tourists' interest in S'pore

I refer to the article on racegoers spending money here over the Singapore Grand Prix period (Over $44,000 for a week in S'pore to see F1? No sweat: Racegoers splurge for a weekend to remember, Sept 30).

These activities included five-star hotel stays, dinners at Michelin-starred restaurants, crypto conferences and yacht parties.

These activities could be combined on a quarterly basis to sustain the interest in Singapore as a global hub for high-net-worth tourists, who could also be making business deals on the sidelines to benefit the region.

We could organise large concerts or lifestyle conventions to showcase premium restaurants here, or hold major auctions combined with international galleries' art weeks with blockbuster museum shows.

There are so many ways to promote Singapore and I hope the authorities will consider quarterly showcases.

Hua Tye Swee