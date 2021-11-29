Show support by commissioning work and spreading the word

Over the years, the local arts scene has grown by leaps and bounds. During the pandemic, works of art have kept many of us entertained, hopeful and stimulated while we spent most of our days at home.

Here are two ways Singaporeans can support local artists.

First, by commissioning their work. Paying an artist for his work allows the act of making art to be taken seriously, and also reimburses the artist for his time. It is also a sign of respect for the effort artists put into creating their thought-provoking works.

Second, through spreading the word and sharing the art of local artists. Never underestimate the power of word of mouth.

In the past few months, artists have turned to social media more than ever to share their art. For instance, stage productions, which have also moved online, benefit from word being spread and larger audiences attending the virtual performances. So simply sharing a performance with family and friends is a huge form of support.

Artists play a huge role in our society. In uncertain times, their pieces have buoyed and comforted us, and lent us a different perspective on the world. Artists need support, funding and, most importantly, appreciation for their work.

Kooi Xiu Min, 18

JC2 student