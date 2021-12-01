Show respect and appreciation for them

The articles "More healthcare workers facing abuse" and "Patient's son shouts at healthcare worker: 'I hope your parents die'"(both Nov 28), were heart-wrenching reads.

As a registered nurse working in a public hospital ward for 12 years, I have been through many incidents of "borderline abuse" as detailed in "Borderline abuse can be just as traumatic in the long run" (Nov 28).

When I was a newbie, I would cry over these incidents.

Being more experienced now, I have learnt how to de-escalate these situations.

But there are still times when patients and their relatives make unreasonable requests that my colleagues and I cannot accommodate, especially during this pandemic.

When such "borderline abuse" happens, it takes an emotional toll on me.

I cannot focus when I am with my child and I cannot sleep well.

I believe many of our healthcare workers have not been taking leave, in addition to sacrificing their family time, to take care of other people's loved ones.

What keeps me going is knowing that most of the patients and their family members are nice and appreciate what we do.

I hope more awareness can be created among the public to respect healthcare workers, be more appreciative of them and to complain less about them.

Though we will still be tired from work, we will be happily tired.

Wu Wanping