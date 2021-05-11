Should personal data of Covid-19 cases be made known?

As healthcare professionals, my colleagues and I follow the news closely for the daily Covid-19 cases.

If there is a distinction made between "locally transmitted" cases and "imported" cases, I think that's fine - and that's the kind of data transparency we appreciate because it lets us know what the risk of community transmission is.

However, I've always felt that making known the affected person's age, gender, occupation, nationality and residence status to be a bit too excessive.

What is the public expected to do with this data? Play the blame game?

It comes as no surprise that xenophobic comments have been reported to be on the rise online.

Take for instance the Covid-19 cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital that was reported to have started with a 46-year-old female Filipino nurse from Ward 9D.

The publicising of her data may inadvertently cast unwanted attention on her nationality and residence status.

What if immigrants refuse to seek medical attention for fear of having their data made known?

This would be counterproductive to Singapore's fight against Covid-19.

It's about time we question what data needs to be shared with the public and what should be kept private.

In healthcare, we're constantly being told that certain data (age, gender, occupation and so on) constitute "personal data" and disclosing any of these without patient consent would be deemed a breach of the Personal Data Protection Act.

Yet we see these details being made public.

Kim Ji Heon