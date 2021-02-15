Should a doctor be practising at 93?

I read with interest, but also dismay, about the case of a doctor in Singapore who is still working at the age of 93 and has no plans to retire (At 93, this full-time doctor has no plans to retire, Feb 11).

With due respect to him, I am not criticising him but merely putting forward this issue for discussion.

A doctor plays a crucial role in the lives of the patients under his charge. It is a much more crucial role than, say, a tutor's, because if a tutor makes a mistake, the only imaginable harm done is some educational shortcoming in his students.

But it is a totally different story if a doctor makes a mistake. The likelihood of a mistake increases with each passing year as age inevitably takes a toll on one's mental health.

Should there be a mandatory age for doctors to retire?

Phillip Tan Fong Lip