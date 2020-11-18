Forum: Sharing tables at foodcourts may not be safe

Recently, while dining alone at a foodcourt, I was approached by several strangers to share a table.

While this used to be occasionally a good way to start a conversation, making for a more enjoyable dinner, the practice can no longer be considered safe. I politely rejected these diners, who seemed understanding.

It appears that the safe distancing message has not been explicit enough. While stickers advising social distancing are present on the tables, they do not remind people of the risks of sharing a table.

There is some irony in cordoning off every other table, only to have different groups of diners come together at the same table. Advisories against this behaviour - which will stay risky in the near future - should be explicit.

Ho Leon Yoon