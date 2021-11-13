Share Singapore's success in pandemic control

The European Union has removed Singapore from its latest Covid-19 safe-travel list and deemed it a high-risk country (Travellers may face tighter curbs in Europe with S'pore taken off EU list, Nov 10).

Denmark is also now imposing quarantine for travellers from Singapore following the Republic's removal from the EU list. And those heading to the Netherlands will need to show a negative Covid-19 test result.

However, considering Singapore's conservative approach to tackling the pandemic and its low overall death rate, I feel that Singapore's Foreign Ministry should do a better job in explaining the country's strategy and its success in controlling the virus.

If we fail to communicate the positive points, this might result in more travel restrictions for Singaporeans or even a cancellation of the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

Sunil Kumar Ragnath