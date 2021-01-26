Shame that symbol of values is defaced

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on a state visit to Singapore in 2018, broke ground for a proposed Russian cultural centre with an attached Russian Orthodox Church (Russia's Putin has busy day on his first visit to S'pore, Nov 14, 2018).

The site, off Owen Road, continues to be well maintained, and the grass is cut.

But I noticed last week that the plaque commemorating the occasion has been taken away (above).

If this is the work of idle vandals, it is a shame that they defaced this symbol of values which are dear to Singapore, namely international cooperation and respect for all religions.

May I ask who is responsible for caring for this site?

Can the plaque be replaced?

Stella Kon