Waive market depth data fee too

The Society of Remisiers (Singapore) is in total agreement with Mr Tng Kim Bock, who asked the Singapore Exchange to waive the $30 monthly market depth data fee which was imposed from July (SGX must not lose sight of duty in pursuit of profits, July 30).

SGX's response (A range of securities market and trading information available at no charge, Aug 8) was that it has "provided a range of securities and market information at no charge to empower investors in their decision making".

It is commendable on SGX's part to provide investors with "stock prices, company announcements, research content, market reports and analytical tools" on a complimentary basis.

Why not provide the market depth data free as well? It is an essential component for investors to make an informed decision when transacting in the market.

By having this market depth data fee waived, SGX could benefit through increased trading volumes. The removal of the market depth fee is not a sign of weakness, but a show of SGX's strength as an organisation that clearly listens and acts on constructive feedback.

The ball is now squarely in SGX's court to do the right thing to rebuild much-needed vibrancy in the Singapore stock market.

S. Nallakaruppan

President

The Society of Remisiers (Singapore)