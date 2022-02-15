Two-week suspension of trading account too harsh

Last month, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) sent me an e-mail asking me to update my personal particulars via a questionnaire. I mistook it to be junk mail, and deleted it.

SGX subsequently suspended my trading account on Feb 9 because I had not submitted the questionnaire.

To reinstate my account, I submitted the questionnaire, which comprised answers to three yes-or-no questions and a Central Provident Fund contribution statement.

SGX informed me that it would take 10 to 14 days to process the questionnaire, during which my account will remain suspended.

Trading in stock and shares is time-sensitive, and locking an account for two weeks is very harsh. This is no way to treat a client.

K. Krishnan