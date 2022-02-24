Switch to e-statements, e-notifications and e-bills may penalise some seniors

SGX

I refer to the letters, "Charged extra by telco for not switching to e-bill", Feb 16, and "Seniors can receive bills in the mail for free", Feb 18.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) ceased its paper-based statements and notifications from Feb 1.

In a letter I received in December, SGX said that those who would like to continue receiving paper statements and notifications can subscribe to a paper service at $25.68 for a 12-month period.

By forcing customers to switch to e-statements, e-notifications and e-bills, companies penalise seniors who may not be comfortable with accessing statements and bills digitally.

Oei Khoen Hwa

