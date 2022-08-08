A range of securities market and trading information available at no charge

SGX Group has always provided a range of securities market and trading information at no charge to empower investors in their decision making (SGX must not lose sight of duty in pursuit of profits, July 30).

These include publicly available stock prices, company announcements, research content, market reports and analytical tools which are accessible via our website, mobile app, SGX Investor Portal, SGX Academy and our social media platforms.

We continue to invest in these areas to widen distribution and access for investors.

Like all global exchanges, more advanced market depth data has always been provided through SGX Group's channel partners such as brokers and data vendors at a fee. We have been working with broker firms periodically on promotional campaigns offering discounted access to advanced market data in conjunction with educational programmes. The most recent campaign ended in June.

We will continue to work in collaboration with the securities market ecosystem to provide other programmes in future.

Joyce Tan

Vice-President

Data, Connectivity and Indices

SGX Group