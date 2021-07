On June 22, I had surgery to remove a tumour at Singapore General Hospital (SGH), conducted under the care of head surgeon Claramae Chia and her team.

The operation was successful and I was later warded at Ward 58.

I wish to convey my appreciation to the doctors and nurses for their care despite their hectic work schedules.

I will never forget this experience, and would like to compliment SGH for its high standard of medical care.

Arthur Ng Ang Teck