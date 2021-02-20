Several ways for social service agencies to ensure efficient services

We thank Mr Ang Ah Lay for his views on the suitable amalgamation of charities (Consider having fewer charities for economies of scale, Feb 16), and Mr Ameerali Abdeali for his response on the role of small charities in the community service landscape (Small charity organisations strengthen social safety net, Feb 18).

The National Council of Social Service (NCSS) currently has more than 490 social service agencies (SSAs) and partner organisations registered as its members. Prior to attaining NCSS membership, SSAs are already established entities such as societies or companies limited by guarantee, each with its mission and Constitution in place.

The social service sector comprises dedicated and passionate staff, volunteers and board members. Many of these SSAs start small, and enjoy the autonomy and nimbleness to serve the (sometimes niche) communities they feel strongly for.

We agree with Mr Ameerali that charities of different sizes and characters play a different role in the charity landscape.

At the same time, we also agree with Mr Ang that there may be benefits that come with suitable amalgamation of charities, as successful mergers of non-profit organisations can create strategic growth, and help increase the impact on the communities they serve.

Consolidation of SSAs requires synergy of missions between organisations, as well as cultural and operational fit. For members who are keen to explore this, NCSS can provide advice and consultancy grants to support their transformation.

NCSS encourages boards and staff of SSAs to constantly review their mission and services to ensure relevance to the needs of service users. To achieve better outcomes and efficiency, SSAs should be open to collaborate, or potentially consolidate, with partners to deliver user-centred services.

NCSS continues to work closely with our members, community groups and volunteers to let charities access common services to enjoy economies of scale.

We also facilitate collaboration and collective action, to identify service gaps through research so that services are well coordinated and efficiently managed, and better serve the needs of service users.

Tan Li San

Chief Executive Officer

National Council of Social Service