Set up token collection booths at MRT stations and malls

A counter at Teck Ghee Community Club for members of the public to collect their TraceTogether tokens. The writer suggests setting up collection points beyond community centres to boost the take-up rate.
Singapore is unlikely to move on to phase three because the overall take-up rate of the TraceTogether app and token has not met the 70 per cent target rate (Phase 3 unlikely by end of year unless more use TraceTogether, experts say, Dec 7).

The take-up rate of the TraceTogether token can be increased with a two-step approach.

One, set up collection booths at MRT stations and/or shopping malls. The take-up rate should increase significantly because it will make token collection much more convenient than having to go to community centres.

Two, put up a sign at the collection booths indicating that if the take-up rate reaches 70 per cent, Singapore will move into phase three immediately.

This will surely boost the take-up rate.

Tommy Wong Sai Wai (Dr)

