Set up demerit system for recalcitrant noisy neighbours

Published
Due to the pandemic, people are spending more time at home, and there has been a lot of attention paid to people's mental well-being.

But how am I supposed to protect my mental well-being when my sleep is disturbed by my neighbours' heavy footsteps, slamming of doors, and dragging and dropping of objects, among other loud noises?

If the noise happened once in a while, I would understand. But it has been consistent, and talking to the parties responsible has not helped.

What can I do? Suffer in silence? Rely on my neighbours' good mood or mercy? Move out?

Residents need to be protected from recalcitrant noise-makers.

I suggest a system similar to how irresponsible drivers receive demerit points, a system which reminds people to obey the rules and keep all road users safe.

The Housing Board should compile letters complaining about a specific unit from residents who have enough evidence to back up their claims. Once the number of letters reaches a certain number, a warning letter would be issued to the offending unit.

The number of warning letters would be considered should the noise-maker apply for another flat or for services under HDB.

This way, people would learn that there are consequences for disturbing their neighbours.

Ng Poh Leng

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 21, 2022, with the headline Set up demerit system for recalcitrant noisy neighbours.

