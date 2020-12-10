Forum: Set up common platform for people to seek and give help

It is very heartening to see and read about many organisations and individuals volunteering to help those in need of assistance.

From social media, it is common to see many users posting about organisations and individuals going around estates to distribute food and daily essentials.

I have always wondered how they identify the people in need of help. What about those who badly need help but are not getting any, or do not know where to go for help?

Hopefully, the relevant authorities, organisations and volunteers can get together and brainstorm the best way to set up a common platform where all relevant information on beneficiaries can be shared. This is to avoid any unnecessary duplication of help to the same beneficiary. Also, this can help new organisations or individuals who are interested in helping the needy to have access to information in one place. On top of that, those who need help will also have a single platform to seek help without the hassle of red tape.

Technically, it should be made easy such that those who want to help and those who need help can connect. This can be funded by the public and the Government, and will be an initiative by the people for the people.

Lim Tong Wah