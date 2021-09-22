Set deadline for getting jabs and have more restrictions for those who miss it

It's about time the Government stopped mollycoddling the unvaccinated, particularly seniors, and got them vaccinated against Covid-19.

Numerous attempts have been made on television and in newspapers to urge, encourage and coax people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect themselves, their loved ones and the public.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has also appeared on television several times earnestly appealing for those unvaccinated to get their jabs without delay.

The Government should set a deadline for all unvaccinated individuals - those who are medically able to do so - to get their two jabs. Those who are not vaccinated by the deadline should be made to pay for the jabs, as well as any booster jabs, if they decide to be vaccinated in the future.

There should also be more restrictions on what they can do and where they can go after the deadline passes. Currently, unvaccinated people can eat and drink at hawker centres and coffee shops alone or in pairs.

Perhaps the Government should reconsider this rule, as otherwise these people can continue with this practice and remain unvaccinated for as long as they want.

If they do not get their jabs, they are preventing the economy from opening up fully.

Pavithran Vidyadharan