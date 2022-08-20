Suggest how new citizens can contribute instead

Every citizen, new or otherwise, is expected to defend the country during crisis or war.

That is why Singapore has national service.

Instead of questioning why mature adults who become new citizens are exempted from NS, as Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai did in a Facebook post last month, I think it would be better and more meaningful to suggest how this group of new citizens can fulfil their national responsibilities in their own way.

Perhaps male citizens from this group could be made to undergo training similar to that in the SAF Volunteer Corps. This way, they could also do their part.

They could then choose to train with either the military or home team, and then be required to perform annual training or duties like operationally ready national servicemen.

Singapore needs less divisive politics if it is to continue to be exceptional.

Anthony Lim Thiam Poh