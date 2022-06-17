Let affected elderly residents use Lease Buyback Scheme

I empathise with the predicament of some Ang Mo Kio flat owners whose homes were selected for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers), as they cannot afford to top up money for a new replacement unit and yet are reluctant to put their flat up for sale in the resale market (Some Sers flat owners in AMK upset by top-up for new units, June 16).

As the residents have been living in the estate for many years, the sense of familiarity and attachment is understandable.

The replacement flat will have a new lease of 99 years, but some residents feel they do not need a fresh lease.

For the elderly residents who face such a predicament, I hope HDB can consider allowing them to use the Lease Buyback Scheme.

The scheme is available only for flats with no outstanding loan or those where proceeds from the lease sale are sufficient to fully discharge the loan. However, I hope that it can also apply to the elderly residents affected by Sers.

This would allow the elderly residents to stay put in the same estate and not need to fork out a substantial top-up sum for the replacement unit.

Foo Sing Kheng