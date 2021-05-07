Serangoon Garden branch to reopen in new location

We refer to the letter, "Reopen DBS branch in Serangoon Garden" (May 4), and thank Mr Leong Choon Hiong for his feedback.

We are pleased to inform him that the bank will be reopening DBS Serangoon Garden branch in September in a new location.

This is part of our plan to transform DBS/POSB branches to boost convenience for customers, taking into consideration shifting customer needs and behaviours due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new Serangoon Garden branch will also have 24/7 self-service banking options - customers will be able to perform cash transactions and fund transfers at the branch teller machines, use the quick cheque deposit, and update their particulars or immediately replace their debit card at the video teller machine.

As DBS/POSB has a wide range of customers, including senior customers who may not be digitally savvy, the branch will continue to be elderly-friendly, with staff on-site during the day to assist customers with their banking needs.

Our customers can also access banking services through the ATMs in their neighbourhoods or withdraw cash through our cash-point partners - these include Giant, Cold Storage, 7-Eleven, SingPost and Guardian.

We have more than 2,200 physical touch points - the widest network in Singapore - where DBS/POSB customers can withdraw cash.

In addition, our customers can also bank from home or while on the go through DBS digibank online and via their mobile phones.

Yeo Wenxian

Head of DBS and POSB Branch Banking

Consumer Banking Group (Singapore)