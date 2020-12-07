Forum: Separate health policies from science of medicinal drugs

There is no doubt that Singapore's zero-tolerance stance on drugs of abuse is an important public health policy for our nation.

Drug abuse ruins individual lives, families, friendships and workplaces, and eats away at the very fabric of our society.

However, there can be a distinction between a public health policy on illicit drugs and the science of therapeutic pharmaceuticals (S'pore 'disappointed' at UN reclassification of cannabis, Dec 4).

The most effective painkillers are either derived from the poppy plant or are synthetic analogues of this derivative. From the poppy plant comes morphine and the synthetic pharmaceutical codeine. But from that plant also comes heroin - one of the major sources of human suffering.

Cannabis has been the subject of medical research for many years, and pharmaceuticals have been produced which alleviate the suffering of people with epilepsy, glaucoma and other physical ailments.

Further research is being conducted globally to find new pharmaceuticals and medication regimens that involve extracts of the Cannabis sativa plant.

There is a danger in understating its place in medical science. Published peer-reviewed scientific studies undermine the message that there is no strong evidence supporting the UN commission's reclassification of cannabis.

Would it be better to maintain Singapore's zero-tolerance policy without putting out such a message?

It is clear that all drugs of abuse are pernicious. We need not question the medical properties of cannabis to make this point. If we do, we may alienate the very people who need to know the difference between medicinal use and addictive abuse.

Andrew da Roza