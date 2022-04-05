Sense of urgency over climate crisis not ingrained in S'poreans

Singaporeans may be aware of the importance of conservation, but many often engage with the concept in only an abstract manner, not committing to the cause significantly in their actions and habits.

This may be due to the thinking that individual efforts are futile and will not have any real impact. It could also be indifference or an unwillingness to be inconvenienced.

While initiatives to get companies to act are critical in meeting our climate goals, the national psyche is largely still not on board, unlike socially conscious citizens in countries such as Japan, most of whom have been dutifully separating their trash for years, among other instances of environmental consciousness.

Speaking with several pupils and students in different schools, I was surprised that all of them did not feel any sense of urgency about the climate crisis.

I had thought students would be the ones who will be most engaged and assumed that schools are educating them on this issue, especially since this is the generation that would arguably be most affected by the climate crisis.

At the heart of the matter, too many of us are not aware of what eco-friendly actions can truly achieve, how our current actions affect the environment, and what our current scale of wastage is and the corresponding environmental harm it wreaks.

Efforts to control plastic bag use by imposing a fee on users may have some, but limited, results. Instead, the focus could be on replacing plastic bags with better alternatives - like biodegradable packaging. The Government could invest in such innovations and offer subsidies to encourage take-up by corporations and individuals.

The public has to be exhorted to make small, incremental changes to their lifestyle habits. Showing, not just telling, may be a good way to educate. Infotainment segments and animated features showing eco-warriors' lifestyle, recycling plants and waste management facilities should be constantly and widely shown on television, and at schools and outdoor events.

A single visual showing a day's worth of excessive waste at the dumpster in Singapore may invoke more concern and action than a generic campaign headline asking people to waste less, since we are simply too distanced from the reality and unable to relate.

Riffing off the National Steps Challenge, perhaps an app could be considered to allow citizens to track their refusal of single-use plastic together with participating retailers. Citizens could be incentivised to act by receiving monetary rewards or gifts from sponsors upon achieving sufficient points.

It is time all of Singapore makes a conscious choice to consume less, reduce wastage and make the green habit a part of our everyday life.

Goh Hui Mei