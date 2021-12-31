Just talking to them can make a big difference

It is very sad to hear of another senior who died and was discovered by strangers, who were alerted only by the stench of death (Man, 63, found dead in Toa Payoh flat after stench detected, Dec 29).

No one should have to live in isolation. Problems arise when loneliness sets in, becomes acute and severe, and impairs one's ability to employ social skills, which often leads to a person withdrawing from interpersonal relationships and turning to passive coping - an unhealthy form of stress management.

Being socially connected, which can improve one's well-being and happiness, is as simple and as difficult as being open and available to others.

The quality of life that seniors experience is determined by their social attitudes and values.

While a community has to respect the privacy of the elderly living alone among us, is it too much to ask for people to stop and exchange a few words with their lonely neighbours?

As individuals, and as a society, there is much that can be gained or lost depending on how we manage our need for human connection.

We should perhaps be more empathetic to those who live in social isolation.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee